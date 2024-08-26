Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

These are the days of their lives! Soap alums Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian married on August 17 at Jacob’s Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada. The Days of Our Lives couple announced their nuptials on Instagram.

“It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding! Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance!” Zucker captioned a series of wedding photos on Instagram. “8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests,” she added. “We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air! This was such a special time for me and Shawn!”

She added, “We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life!”

The couple coordinated their wedding styles in beige outfits. Zucker wore a beige wedding dress, complete with a brown belt and cowboy boots.

The actors got engaged in 2021 after several years of dating. They picked their wedding date and destination in May 2024. Zucker was previously married to fellow Days of Our Lives costar Kyle Lowder, aka Brady Black, from 2002 to 2014.

Zucker famously played Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives from 1998 to 2024. Christian played Daniel Jonas on the soap from 2008 to 2017.

The actress recently bid farewell to the long-running soap after 26 years. “I loved my job. “I loved my friends. I loved my co-workers, but most of all I love all of you. When someone says you are irreplaceable…maybe, but the heart of an individual is not. I gave all my heart and always will,” the actress wrote on Instagram in July 2024.

She concluded her letter to fans with, “Thank you for being a part of my journey. This is an adventure that will live with me forever. Thank you for standing up for what is right. Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for acknowledging what this industry so easily takes advantage of. I will forever stand for you. I love you!”

In February 2024, Zucker filed a lawsuit against Corday Productions, which produces DOOL. She alleged that she was axed from the soap for speaking out against former director/executive producer Albert Alarr, who was fired following a sexual misconduct investigation.