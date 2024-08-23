Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jonathan Jackson is making his triumphant return to General Hospital after a nearly 10-year absence. In the years since his last appearance on the soap, Jackson has released music and wrapped the country music series Nashville.

But one thing has remained constant in Jackson’s life: his wife, Lisa Vultaggio. Jackson and Vultaggio have been happily married for more than two decades. Learn more about their relationship and life together below.

When did Jonathan Jackson and his wife meet?

Jackson and Vultaggio’s love story started in Port Charles! Jackson began playing the role of Lucky Spencer in 1993. He met Vultaggio on the set of General Hospital in 1999.

Vultaggio joined the cast of the ABC sudser in 1999. She played Hannah Scott, an FBI agent hired to gather evidence on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). In a classic soap twist, Hannah fell in love with Sonny. Vultaggio’s last appearance on GH was in 2001.

When did Jonathan Jackson and his wife get married?

The Nashville alum and Vultaggio married on June 21, 2002, when he was 20 years old. “Some people thought we were a little young to get married,” the actor told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002. “But we didn’t see the need to wait. When it’s right, it’s right.”

Does Jonathan Jackson have kids?

The Daytime Emmy winner and his wife welcomed their first child, Caleb, in 2003. Their daughter, Adora, was born in 2005. Their third child, Titus Gabriel, was born in 2010. The Jackson family has lived all across the world, including Nashville, Ireland, and Battle Ground, Washington.

When discussing his return to GH with TV Insider, Jackson reflected on the impact the show has had on his family. “In my personal life, that’s where I met my wife,” he said. “When we went back in 2010, our kids were kind of young and now we’re back again and my kids are older. So, there’s so much history there and great friendships with people. I’m just really grateful.”

