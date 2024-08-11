Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the August 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.]

Angela Deem’s private investigator, Todd, made his long-awaited appearance during the August 11 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits Tell All and revealed what he discovered about Michael Ilesanmi. Host Shaun Robinson asked Todd if he found anything that made him believe that Michael was unfaithful to Angela.

“I have one particular woman that we uncovered, and I’m not positive what that relationship is with him,” he said, adding that this woman was “not blood-related.”

Shaun reiterated, “Does anything tell you that Michael is cheating on Angela in any way?” Todd responded, “I’ve got 160 pages of reports. To answer your question directly, no, there’s not.”

Despite Todd’s response, Angela said she didn’t care and stormed off. “I don’t care what y’all think about me because I know the real motherf**ker,” she said.

Rob Warne came to Michael’s defense. “But he’s not better than the private investigator, though,” he said to Angela. She clapped back. “We didn’t have enough time to get it all.”

Shaun then asked Angela’s daughter, Skyla, if her mother should trust Michael after the private investigator’s findings. “Yeah. But I still think she needs to leave him,” Skyla said. “There’s no intimacy. There’s no relationship there.”

Jasmine Pineda weighed in on how Angela behaved towards Michael in front of the cast. “The way she constantly yells at him, I wouldn’t even treat a dog like that when it comes to her feelings,” she noted.

The private investigator was also asked if he believed Michael was scamming Angela in any way. “I don’t have anything concrete that suggests, even implies, that he is an unethical person in terms of a relationship. I don’t. It’s not there,” Todd revealed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+