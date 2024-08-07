Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Angela Deem hired a private investigator to look into Michael Ilensami’s past, and he’s prepared to disclose his findings in TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the August 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits as the Tell All continues.

Host Shaun Robinson brings out Todd, the private investigator Angela hired. “I’m scared to f**king death,” Angela admits.

Todd steps out onto the stage and introduces himself to Michael. “I’m gonna ask for his card. Just in case,” Jasmine Pineda quips with a laugh.

Sitting next to Michael, Todd says, “There seem to be some indiscretions here from what I’ve learned in his past, and certainly Angela does have reason to be questioning some of Michael’s behavior.”

Todd reveals he’s compiled an 189-page report on “almost every single thing” that’s been mentioned about Michael “on the internet.”

He adds, “It took a staff of about five investigators to dig all the information up that we have. So if there’s anything that you want to disclose, now would be a great time to do that.” The preview ends before we find out whether or not Michael comes clean about his secrets.

Tensions between Angela and Michael have reached a boiling point during the Tell All. Michael has barely managed to get a word in because of Angela’s fury toward him over his cheating scandal.

During the August 4 episode, Angela confessed that she and Michael haven’t been intimate since he moved to America. “Since the cheating thing, we can’t even have a conversation,” Michael said.

Angela’s daughter, Skyla, joined the Tell All and admitted that her mom was “not happy” with Michael. “Michael doesn’t show affection. He’s not sweet to her. He’s just there,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+