Love Is Blind fam, we’re back! Netflix’s hit dating series is heading across the Atlantic for Love Is Blind: UK. The spinoff will premiere August 7 and introduce us to a batch of mostly British singles looking to find love in the pods.

Fans who have watched the past six seasons of the U.S. version of Love Is Blind know that Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been the hosts from the beginning. Love Is Blind: UK will have new hosts, Emma and Matt Willis.

As the inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK gets underway, TV Insider is getting you up to speed on everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind: UK hosts.

When did Emma and Matt Willis start dating?

The couple first met back in 2004. Emma revealed in a 2015 interview that she had interviewed Matt several times before they started dating. “We just became friends, and friends became a bit more,” Emma revealed. She asked Matt out first. “I chased him for a little bit,” she admitted.

They got engaged three years later during a birthday trip to Venice. Emma and Matt married in 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire.

Ahead of Love Is Blind: UK’s premiere, Matt reflected on his marriage to Emma. “I’ve been with her pretty much half my life,” he told Principle Magazine. “When work and kids and stuff get in the way, you kind of forget sometimes that ‘Oh, I really f**king still love you.’ I mean, we love each other, but you forget, ‘Oh I really like you, I want to hang out with you more than I want to hang out with anyone else,’ which is so f**king nice. I’ve dated a few times before her, the odd girlfriend here and there, but Emma was my first real relationship, so I don’t really know how the dating world works.”

Do Emma and Matt Willis have kids?

They have three kids together. Their first child, Isabelle, was born in 2009. Their son, Ace, was born 2011, followed by daughter Trixie in 2011.

Why are Nick and Vanessa Lachey not hosting Love Is Blind: UK?

Nick and Vanessa have been the co-hosts of the U.S. version of Love Is Blind since the show’s debut in 2020. Netflix hasn’t revealed why the Lacheys didn’t travel across the pond to host Love Is Blind: UK, but it’s likely because the streamer wanted UK hosts for the spinoff. Emma and Matt are well-known in the UK.

The Lacheys have received backlash in the past for how they’ve hosted Love Is Blind. Emma and Matt revealed if they were worried about a similar response when hosting the UK version. “I don’t know anything that people have said about those guys, but they keep doing the job so obviously there’s a lot of other people who think they’re great. I think some people shout with a very loud voice but I don’t really pay much attention,” Matt told Variety.

Emma revealed in the same interview what Love Is Blind: UK will have a British spin compared to its U.S. counterpart. “I think the sense of humor in every way is just very British, whether it’s the love language is taking the piss, or those vulnerable moments just seem really genuine and endearing. There’s a really sweet awkwardness as well,” she said.

But Nick and Vanessa aren’t going anywhere. Love Is Blind has been renewed for Season 7 in the U.S., and the couple is expected to return as co-hosts.

What did Emma and Matt do before Love Is Blind: UK?

Hosting Love Is Blind: UK is going to be a piece of cake for Emma. She has previously hosted the UK versions of Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice, The Circle, and more. Emma started out as a host for MTV.

Matt is best known for being a member of the pop band Busted. He’s also dabbled in acting, nabbing roles in EastEnders and Birds of a Feather. He won the sixth season I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and later co-hosted a spinoff series with Emma.

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 7, Episodes 1-4, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 14, Episodes 5-9, Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK, Season 1, August 21, Episodes 10-11, Netflix