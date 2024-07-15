Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran and her suitors are headed Down Under! Following the first rose ceremony, the group travels all the way to Melbourne, Australia. In this exclusive preview of the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, Jenn takes a batch of men on an outdoor group date.

Jenn and the men will be participating in an Australian wildlife photo shoot. “Today is all about finding someone who likes animals.” The guys get decked out in their wildlife gear, but Hakeem is not feeling it.

“I do not like this Australian wildlife,” he says. Hakeem admits that spiders are his “biggest fear.” He’s hoping that he won’t get a spider for his photo shoot with Jenn.

But what do you know? He gets a creepy crawly named Goldie. Once Hakeem spots the spider, he starts to freak out. The guys are roaring with laughter over his predicament.

It doesn’t take long for Jenn to notice something’s up. “Hakeem is unwell. Hakeem does not know what to do with himself,” she says.

Hakeem allows the spider to crawl on him, but things begin to go south the more the spider makes his way up his arm. “Don’t put that sh*t on my neck,” Hakeem repeats over and over. “It’s okay. Take a deep breath,” Jenn says, trying to comfort him. Meanwhile, the guys are still laughing over this whole situation.

In addition to this wildlife group date, Jenn and another group of her suitors will be treated to Melbourne’s culinary delicacies and stop by a comedy show where they are the punchline. (Hakeem probably wishes he got that group date instead.)

Jenn will also take one lucky man on a skydiving adventure where one of her biggest fears is tested. Meanwhile, back at the hotel, a confrontation between two men reaches new peaks.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC