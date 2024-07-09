‘Love Island USA’ Sneak Peek: Aaron Says ‘I Love You’ to Kaylor Amid Daniela Drama (VIDEO)

The reality show of the summer is only getting better. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the July 9 episode of Love Island USA Season 6, and the tension is simmering amongst the Islanders.

The Hideaway will finally be open in the upcoming episode, and it looks like Kendall and Nicole will be getting some quality alone time together. “I’m nervous,” Nicole laughs in the clip.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Kaylor are still trying to figure out the status of their relationship in the wake of the Daniela drama. Kaylor is still questioning Aaron’s story when it comes to what happened with Daniela at Casa Amor. “Why aren’t the stories lining up?” Kaylor asks Aaron.

Aaron tries to save his relationship with Kaylor. “I f**king love you. There you go, I said it,” Aaron tells Kaylor. But will she say it back?!

The Serena, Kordell, and Daia love triangle is only getting more complicated as time passes. Serena gets intel from her gal pals about Daia and Kordell. Later, Kordell and Serena can be seen having a one-on-one chat.

“I f**ked up. I’m trying to do the right thing,” Kordell admits to Serena. After Kordell walks away, Serena can be seen in tears.

On top of all the relationship upheaval, it’s officially time for the highly-anticipated Movie Night! But this isn’t your ordinary Movie Night, as Love Island fans know. While the Islanders have their snacks and drinks, they’re not watching a casual rom-com. They’re shown footage that could make or break relationships.

Kendall, stirring up drama once again, is called out by Kaylor for laughing at the footage. “These are people’s feelings you’re playing with,” Serena quips in her confessional. “Sometimes it’s just okay to shut up.”

The chaos reaches a boiling point in Fiji. Leah screams “shut the f**k up” during a tiff that includes Kaylor and Liv. “I’m like disgusted. I really, really have like no words.” Leah says.

