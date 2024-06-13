Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Alison Victoria is sharing her new love with the world. The Windy City Rehab star attended the 2024 Daytime Emmys on June 7 with her new boyfriend, Brandt Andersen.

The Battle on the Beach star went Instagram official with Anderson on June 13 by sharing a series of photos from their first official event as a couple. My ,” she captioned the post. “‘Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.’ – Rumi.”

The HGTV star looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress for the Daytime Emmys. Andersen, in a white suit jacket and black slacks, color-coordinated with Victoria. The couple sweetly held hands and hugged on the red carpet. Victoria’s Windy City Rehab was a nominee for Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program.

Andersen is a writer, director, and producer. He served as a producer of films like Everest, Silence, and Journey to Bethlehem. He also directed and produced the 2024 film The Strangers’ Case.

Victoria previously dated her Kitchen Crashers co-star Donovan Eckhardt, but they split over financial and legal issues. A couple sued the co-stars in 2021 over the renovation of their home, the Chicago Tribune reported. Victoria and Eckhardt later reached a settlement with the couple.

“I was at a place where I didn’t know if I even wanted to do this anymore. I felt myself flipping and reevaluating things to say like, ‘Do I really even want to be in this business anymore?'” she told PEOPLE after her breakup with Eckhardt.

She dated Michael Marks after her split from Eckhardt. According to HGTV.com, Victoria was once married to Luke Harding, who owned an insurance agency. It’s unclear when their relationship ended.

Victoria is set to return in Windy City Rehab Season 4, which is supposed to premiere sometime this year. The series follows the HGTV star as she renovates homes in her native Chicago. Victoria is currently competing in the HGTV renovation series Battle on the Beach with Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington.