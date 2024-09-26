Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon might have just filed for divorce from her husband, Josh Efird, in August, but she is already out on the town with her new man, Darrin Kitchens.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star posted snapshots of her and Kitchens at a Koe Wetzel concert on September 22. This isn’t the first time she has shared a concert photo with her new boyfriend on her Facebook page. Back on August 10, just two weeks after it was announced on August 1 that she was filing for divorce, she captured the two of them at a Zach Bryan concert. The caption said, “How lucky are we,” which is a reference to Bryan’s popular track “28.”

Yet, it’s not just Shannon sharing their love story on social media. Kitchens is also proud to show off his new lady. “Wouldn’t want to be any where else on a Saturday night,” he captioned his own post.

The reality TV star and ex-husband share four kids: eldest daughter, Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. They also took care of Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, for years before she turned 18. Lauryn is just five years older than her youngest sister.

Now, she’s happy with her new beau. Glowing in the pictures posted to social media, Shannon even made a smiley photo of the two in Las Vegas as her profile icon. Her caption read, “My happy place.”

Kitchens, who is also an active Facebook user, has noted on the platform that he is an Equipment Operator at Vulcan Materials Company. He is from Macon, Georgia, near where Shannon and her family are in McIntyre, Georgia.

The budding romance is appreciated by many of Shannon’s friends. The influencer and The Sisters Closet owner has over 1,000 friends on Facebook. “So happy to see you smiling! I wish you nothing but happiness and peace,” one person commented. Another said “Get it Mama!!! Yall have a BLAST….”