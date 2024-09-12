Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

“It felt like we were returning home,” Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) says of getting back to the world of Wynonna Earp with the Vengeance Tubi special. (It premieres on Friday, September 13.) The cult hit was canceled after four seasons on Syfy in 2021.

“I feel like we’re really good at taking really long breaks,” Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) notes to TV Insider with a laugh. (The original series was on during the pandemic and had a break after a season as well.) This time, “it was more just coming back from doing other things and then jumping back in. It’s just a challenge that you have to put on the old uniform and you kind of worry, can I get back into it? And I think we did immediately.”

For Provost-Chalkley, it didn’t feel like the previous time off between filming since it wasn’t a break this time. “We’d wrapped it up in such a beautiful bow,” they explain. “We never really expected it. It felt like we were returning home in a way that we hadn’t previously.” Katherine Barrell (the other half of WayHaught, Sheriff Nicole Haught) agrees.

Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday) adds that filming the special “went by super fast. I blinked, and it was, What? Did we just do that? Is it already done?”

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance picks up a couple of years after the series finale left off. Wynonna and Doc are still on the road, while Waverly and Nicole are holding down the fort back home. Nicole might be the most content with where she is. It’s sort of “Okay, now what?” as Barrell puts it.

Wynonna and Doc are “comfortable,” says Rozon. The special first sees them in the middle of chaos—just not in Purgatory. Rather, they’re up to some trouble, robbing a casino. “Doc, however, is longing to maybe slow down,” he admits, “and move on to the next chapter with Wynonna, whatever that is. And maybe she’s not as ready.”

Wynonna, too, has concerns. “They’ve driven off into the sunset, but she’s worried. He fell in love with this wild untamable beast, whatever she was, and then she’s been tamed, and she’s like, am I still interesting and fun, or are you going to get bored?” Scrofano previews. “I think part of the chaos is them not totally being honest with where they are, which is pretty typical for them. So they’re still in chaos. They’re just kind of keeping it under wraps when we first see them.”

As creator Emily Andras points out, Wynonna and Doc’s relationship can best be summed up in one word: “dysfunctional.” After all, we’ve really only ever seen them in the middle of the fight in Purgatory. Now they’re facing, “How is it going to work when the passion and the fighting wear off? I think we had to be honest about what kind of couple they are,” she says. “So look, they’re kind of Bonnie and Clydeing it. They’re robbing casinos for money all in the name of gaining enough money to maybe get a place of their own and bring home their daughter Alice. But is it a pipe dream? I don’t know. I think they’re kind of addicted a little bit to the chaos. Are they the settling-down type? I’m not sure that’s honest for them. And so as close as they are and as sexy as they are, I think there’s still a lot of conversations they’re not having, not saying all that.”

Meanwhile, Nicole is “absolutely bossing it” as sheriff and Waverly’s “keeping busy and living her best wifey lifey and enjoying being in Purgatory,” shares Provost-Chalkley, who also notes their character’s “ambitious spirit.” Waverly is “so happy and content,” but for the couple, it’s about figuring out life without the “madness” of Wynonna.

Barrell agrees, adding that “Nicole likes bored. Bored is good for Nicole. If people are bored, things are good. And I think that’s sort of her barometer for keeping Purgatory safe. But I think Nicole knows deep down that they can’t kind of just continue with this sort of very simple nine-to-five life for very long. She knows Waverly, she knows who she married, and I think she knows that that’s not going to keep Waverly satisfied for very long.”

Andras echoes Provost-Chalkley’s words. WayHaught is “happy. They’re completely domesticated. Things have slowed down. Nicole is thriving as the sheriff. She seems to have made peace with whatever benevolent demonic kind of elements still live in the town, and Waverly is working a bunch of jobs.” However, the creator also says, “Waverly is still an Earp, and I think she might be getting a little bit restless. I think she’s missing some of the excitement. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with the marriage, but I think she’s just a little bit craving something else maybe at this stage in her life, which is surprising.”

Well, maybe it’s a good thing that there’s a new threat in Purgatory, one that, as you can see in the exclusive clip we’ve shared, comes right to the Earp homestead and Waverly and Nicole.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Special Premiere, Friday, September 13, Tubi