Could Nelly Knows Mysteries be Hallmark Mystery’s next long-lasting film series? If it’s up to stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, then the answer is yes! TV Insider spoke with Hutton and Smith about more Nelly Knows Mysteries movies in the future.

“We hope so. I definitely think fans and viewers will be wanting more because our relationship in the movie and in that world is just starting,” Hutton said. “Hopefully, we leave fans and viewers going, oh, I want to see more of these two together because they are a bit like oil and water.”

Hutton echoed Smith and pitched “many” more Nelly Knows Mysteries movies so she and Smith could explore a potential romance between Nelly and Detective Michael.

“One of the things that we both remarked when we were reading it is there’s very little flirtation,” Smith recalled when reading the first script. “There’s just sort of a hint of it. At points, it was kind of a relief. It was like, okay, we don’t have to kiss each other for a while. It gives us a lot of room to grow.”

Hutton and Smith have been costars on When Calls the Heart since 2015. They’ve played Hope Valley’s beloved Rosemary and Lee Coulter. The actors have realized just how special of a relationship they have as onscreen partners. Before Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement, Hutton and Smith also starred in Hallmark’s You Had Me at Aloha.

“You realize how important it is to work with people that you enjoy working with and trust,” Hutton told TV Insider. “It’s a lot of time that you’re investing into something, and to do it with people that you don’t love sucks.”

What did you think of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.