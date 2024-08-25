Will ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries’ Get a Sequel? Pascale Hutton & Kavan Smith Weigh In

Avery Thompson
Comments
Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith in 'Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement'
Hallmark Media / Muse Entertainment

Could Nelly Knows Mysteries be Hallmark Mystery’s next long-lasting film series? If it’s up to stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, then the answer is yes! TV Insider spoke with Hutton and Smith about more Nelly Knows Mysteries movies in the future.

“We hope so. I definitely think fans and viewers will be wanting more because our relationship in the movie and in that world is just starting,” Hutton said. “Hopefully, we leave fans and viewers going, oh, I want to see more of these two together because they are a bit like oil and water.”

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith in 'Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement'

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith in ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement.’ (Hallmark Media / Muse Entertainment)

Hutton echoed Smith and pitched “many” more Nelly Knows Mysteries movies so she and Smith could explore a potential romance between Nelly and Detective Michael.

“One of the things that we both remarked when we were reading it is there’s very little flirtation,” Smith recalled when reading the first script. “There’s just sort of a hint of it. At points, it was kind of a relief. It was like, okay, we don’t have to kiss each other for a while. It gives us a lot of room to grow.”

Your Full Guide to All the Newest Hallmark Channel Movies of 2024
Related

Your Full Guide to All the Newest Hallmark Channel Movies of 2024

Hutton and Smith have been costars on When Calls the Heart since 2015. They’ve played Hope Valley’s beloved Rosemary and Lee Coulter. The actors have realized just how special of a relationship they have as onscreen partners. Before Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement, Hutton and Smith also starred in Hallmark’s You Had Me at Aloha.

“You realize how important it is to work with people that you enjoy working with and trust,” Hutton told TV Insider. “It’s a lot of time that you’re investing into something, and to do it with people that you don’t love sucks.”

What did you think of Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement

Kavan Smith

Pascale Hutton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster in 'Ted Lasso'
1
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: Which Stars Could Return?
Jonelle Matthews
2
‘The Girl on the Milk Carton’: Murderer’s Ex-Wife & Detective Address Shocking Missing Child Case
David Boreanaz of 'SEAL Team'
3
David Boreanaz Explains Jason’s Actions, Teases ‘SEAL Team’ Ending
Zahn McClarnon, Jessica Matten, Kiowa Gordon, Deanna Allison, and more from 'Dark Winds'
4
‘Dark Winds’: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Season 3
Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews on set of 'Victor/Victoria' in 1982
5
How Blake Edwards & Julie Andrews’ Love Story Comes to Life in ‘American Masters’