The wildly popular Wattpad story Boot Camp, penned by Gina Musa, is headed to the big screen. In this exclusive preview of the film, Axel (Riverdale‘s Drew Ray Tanner) and Whitney (Rachel Boudwin) heat up—in more ways than one—by the campfire.

Axel asks Whitney if she remembers the day they first met. “I’m embarrassed even thinking about it. I didn’t mean what I said. I just was scared sh*tless,” Whitney quickly says.

Axel acknowledges that “fear’s got a way of bringing out the worst in people.” But for some people, it can be “channeled into something good.”

He adds, “That’s what I really admire about you. It’s what makes you a great leader.” Whitney doesn’t believe in herself as much as Axel does. “Hey, don’t do that. Take the compliment,” he urges her.

Whitney and Axel stare into each other’s eyes. The chemistry simmering between them is overwhelming. “I’d hate to see you abuse that superpower,” Axel tells Whitney. With this kind of tension, we know exactly where this relationship is headed! Cue the romance!

The rom-com follows bookworm Whitney, who signs up for an intense six-week boot camp to challenge herself before her sister’s wedding. She quickly finds herself at odds with her personal trainer after they get off on the wrong foot. But as Axel puts her through grueling physical and mental challenges, Whitney discovers a strength she didn’t know she had and surprises Axel with her growing confidence.

Similarly, Whitney realizes there’s more to him than meets the eye. Underneath his tough facade is a guarded yet sensitive soul who shares Whitney’s passion for reading. As Axel opens up to Whitney their connection blossoms, teetering towards forbidden romance. Trainers aren’t allowed to date campers after all.

The Wattpad web novel adaptation, from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ennis Esmer.

Boot Camp, August 2, In Select Theaters and On Demand