‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Annie Suwan Expecting First Child with Husband David Toborowsky

Going from 90 Day Fiancé to nine months of pregnancy, Annie Suwan Toborowsky is expecting her first child with husband David Toborowsky.

Annie and David announced the big development in a reel she shared on Instagram on Friday, July 5.

“Hi everyone,” a smiling Annie said in the clip. “I just want to update you guys [with] news because David just got an email. C’mon, tell them!”

That’s when David popped into frame, showing off his cell phone screen with an HCG blood test result reading 74. “And we got a phone call,” he said. “Annie is pregnant. Thank you all for the prayers, and your support has been overwhelming.”

Annie squealed and said, “Thank you, everyone. Thank you so much. Oh, thank you for you guys’ love and support. I know, I cannot wait, you cannot wait to hear that. And again, keep sending prayers because I still need it. I’m so excited. Thank you, everyone.”

The following day, Annie posted an Instagram selfie of herself and David beaming for the camera. “Thank you everyone for sending us a lot of love and support,” she wrote in the caption. “We so appreciate it.”

Annie and David tied the knot in 2017, and their incoming bundle of joy joins David’s adult children from a previous relationship, according to People. On Instagram, the duo have been sharing details about their journey with in vitro fertilization. Annie revealed on June 26, for instance, that she and David were celebrating a successful embryo transfer.

The couple starred in the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, with cameras following Annie as she moved from Thailand to start a new life with David in the United States.

Annie and David later appeared in the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, Spice It Up with David and Annie, and David & Annie: After the 90 Days.