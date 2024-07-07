‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Annie Suwan Expecting First Child with Husband David Toborowsky

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Annie Suwan & David Toborowsky
Instagram

Going from 90 Day Fiancé to nine months of pregnancy, Annie Suwan Toborowsky is expecting her first child with husband David Toborowsky.

Annie and David announced the big development in a reel she shared on Instagram on Friday, July 5.

“Hi everyone,” a smiling Annie said in the clip. “I just want to update you guys [with] news because David just got an email. C’mon, tell them!”

That’s when David popped into frame, showing off his cell phone screen with an HCG blood test result reading 74. “And we got a phone call,” he said. “Annie is pregnant. Thank you all for the prayers, and your support has been overwhelming.”

Annie squealed and said, “Thank you, everyone. Thank you so much. Oh, thank you for you guys’ love and support. I know, I cannot wait, you cannot wait to hear that. And again, keep sending prayers because I still need it. I’m so excited. Thank you, everyone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Annie Boom (@annie_suwan_toborowsky)

The following day, Annie posted an Instagram selfie of herself and David beaming for the camera. “Thank you everyone for sending us a lot of love and support,” she wrote in the caption. “We so appreciate it.”

Annie and David tied the knot in 2017, and their incoming bundle of joy joins David’s adult children from a previous relationship, according to People. On Instagram, the duo have been sharing details about their journey with in vitro fertilization. Annie revealed on June 26, for instance, that she and David were celebrating a successful embryo transfer.

Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Still Together?
Related

Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Still Together?

The couple starred in the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, with cameras following Annie as she moved from Thailand to start a new life with David in the United States.

Annie and David later appeared in the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, Spice It Up with David and Annie, and David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

90 Day Fiancé where to stream

David & Annie: After the 90 Days - TLC

David & Annie: After the 90 Days where to stream

90 Day Fiancé

David & Annie: After the 90 Days

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Judy Belushi Pisano attends the ceremony posthumously honoring her late husband, actor/comedian John Belushi, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 1, 2004
1
Judy Belushi-Pisano Dies: John Belushi’s Widow Was 73
Aldis Hodge for 'Cross'
2
‘Cross’ Premiere Date Revealed — How Will Series Be Released?
Josh Duhamel visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 13, 2023; Minka Kelly attends the Tell Me Everything book launch at Clase Azul Loft on May 02, 2023; Eoin Macken attends Oscar Wilde Awards 2023 at Bad Robot on March 09, 2023.
3
Everything We Know About Netflix’s New Romance Series ‘Ransom Canyon’
Kevin McGarry as Nathan and Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Chris McNally as Lucas, and Jack Wagner as Bill and Kavan Smith as Lee in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11
4
‘When Calls the Heart’: 7 Burning Questions for Season 12
; Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'; Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter' Season 8 Episode 12
5
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Dexter’ & More Good Shows With Terrible Seasons