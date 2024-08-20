Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s second chance at happily ever after didn’t get a fairytale ending. The Hollywood power couple is divorcing after two years of marriage.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, per Variety. April 26, 2024 is cited as their official separation date.

News of Affleck and Lopez’s divorce comes after rumors of marriage troubles and the couple selling their $60 million California mansion. The pair did not address any split speculation prior to their announcement.

In her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez admitted that Affleck was uncomfortable with her opening up so publicly about their relationship. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

The former couple rekindled their previous relationship in 2021 after 20 years apart. They first met in 2002 on their set of their film, Gigli. Lopez and Affleck got engaged that same year and were dubbed “Bennifer” by the media. Just days before they were supposed to get married in 2003, they postponed their wedding. The couple ended their relationship for the first time in 2004.

Affleck and Lopez went on to marry other people. Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. They have three children together. Lopez wed Marc Anthony in 2004, and they welcomed twins in 2008.

After years apart, the Oscar winner and Second Act star paths converged again. They rekindled their relationship in April 2021. A year later, Lopez announced their second engagement. Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and they had a second wedding in Georgia a month later.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in a letter she published in her newsletter. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

After their wedding, Affleck and Lopez were dedicated to keeping their new blended family united. The couple also showed their support for each other at premieres and other public events. Affleck joined Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala (although he did not walk the red carpet with her), but he noticeably did not attend the event at all in 2024 when Lopez was a cochair.