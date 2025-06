‘American Idol’s John Foster’s GF Supports His Duet With Breanna Nix

Pat Sajak’s Final Spin, Game Shows on Fox, All About Alex, the Astroworld ‘Trainwreck’

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Plays ‘Amazing Game’ But Can’t Name Massive Movie

Ask Matt: Streaming ‘Jeopardy!,’ Goode Times, Early Exits & More

5

‘Ballard’: Everything We Know About ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Spinoff So Far