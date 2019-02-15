TCA takeaway – gossip girl

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

TCA takeaway - gossip girl

YouTube

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ty Pennington
1
Ty Pennington Fires Back at ‘Rock the Block’ Fans Over Season 6 Criticism
Wheel of Fortune contestant LaTonya Watkins solving the Bonus Round puzzle on June 2, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Ryan Seacrest Teases Million Dollar Win
TV Personality Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City
3
What Happened to ‘Storage Wars ‘Star Darrell Sheets?
Ken Jennings
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ken Jennings Lands Movie Role
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
5
Whoopi Goldberg’s New Trump Nickname Leaves ‘The View’ Cohosts in Stitches