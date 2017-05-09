Homeland – Claire Danes
David Bloomer/Showtime
From TV Guide Magazine
Chris Hemsworth Says 'Limitless' Forced Him to 'Confront' Himself
‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone, but this was another level,’ says Hemsworth of the high-stakes series, which sees him in pursuit of methods for a longer life. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Jake Tapper Caught in Awkward Hot-Mic Moment on CNN (VIDEO)
2
Conan O’Brien Makes Bold Prediction About Late-Night TV
3
Elliot Knight Ponders What Happened Between Bell & Shepherd’s Sister on ‘Countdown’
4
Sophie Turner Says She and Kit Harington Were ‘Retching’ After Filming Kiss
5
Joanna Gaines’ Sneak Peek of ‘Magnolia Table: At the Farm’ Has Fans Saying the Same Thing