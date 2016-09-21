Empire

Cast

Empire

  • Next episode: Sep. 27
  • Show status: In Season

let's talk Empire

From the Cast & Crew

The Feed

Starz' 'The Missing' is the best mystery no one's talking about New Jersey Online

won't have time to nitpick. made the entire season available to TV critics, and I binged on the 8-episode season in a little over a day. But it didn't resonate with me as much as the first season...

The X Factor double eviction Fans Share

The Little Mix girls have been talking about their eventual break up TV Kylie Jenner reveals her rather interesting breakfast diet Movie No, Lindsay Lohan has not converted to Islam Music...

Rosie O'Donnell Continues Her Campaign To Play Steve Bannon On SNL — But She's Not The Only One Who Wants A Role! Perez Hilton

hot damn, she looks too perfect to pass up! But the former TV host isn't the only celeb hoping to take a crack at playing Trump's administration on the sketch series! The Good Wife star...

CBS to air special on slaying of Tarpon Springs doctor Steven Schwartz Tampa Tribune

charged in slaying of Tarpon Springs doctor blames victim's wife in TV interview Schwartz, 74, who maintained a practice in Dunedin, was accused of killing a man himself decades before he...

Netflix Acquires Chasing Coral at Sundance Futon Critic

members in over 190 countries enjoying me than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including iginal series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want...

ABC Is #1 on Friday for the 3rd Straight Week with "Last Man Standing" as the Top-Rated Show Futon Critic

at 8pm, ABC's Last Man Standing stood as Friday's #1 TV show f its 4th straight iginal telecast (1.3/5). · At 8:30pm, ABC's Dr. Ken won its half-hour and grew by 11% week to week in Adults...

S.N.L. Exposes Kellyanne Conway for the Grasping, Attention Hungry Player She Is Vanity Fair

a moment of free time to herself before being dragged back on TV to defend another wacky thing then-candidate Trump would say. McKinnon’s Conway cropped up again a few times since in sketches...

SNL host Aziz Ansari: “Change comes from large groups of angry people,” not presidents VOX.com

islamophobia, placing some of the blame on the many, many movies and TV shows that will only include Muslim characters to reveal them as terrorists. He singled out Showtime’s Homeland as a series...

The Good Place's truly shocking season finale twist took guts, and a whole lot of skill VOX.com

that the show tipped its hand. Most importantly — and unusually for TV today — The Good Place managed to keep almost every revealing detail about its story a secret until the moment it wanted...