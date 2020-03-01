Shows

The Boys

The Boys embark on a quest to expose the truth about The Seven, superheroes who abuse their powers.

Ted Lasso

Small-time football coach Ted Lasso is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Lovecraft Country

Atticus Black embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Utopia

A group of young adults must save the world after they get a hold of a cult graphic novel.

The Masked Singer

Celebrities compete against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume.

The 100

A century after nuclear Armageddon on Earth, 100 youths return to test the planet’s habitability.

Saturday Night Live

America’s longest-running variety show.

Lucifer

The original fallen angel retires to Los Angeles, where he meets an intriguing homicide detective.

The Umbrella Academy

A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father’s death.

13 Reasons Why

Disturbing book adaptation sheds light on teen suicide.

Cursed

Teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with young Arthur on a mission to save her people.

Never Have I Ever

The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.

The Politician

Before he can become president, Payton must navigate the most treacherous landscape, high school.

After Life

After his wife dies, Tony decides to live long enough to punish the world by doing what he likes.

DeMarcus Family Rules

Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and former beauty queen Allison DeMarcus write their own rules.

Love on the Spectrum

Seven young adults on the autism spectrum dip their feet into the dating pool.

Ozark

A financial adviser and his family are forced to relocate after dealings with a drug cartel go awry.

You

An obsessive 20-something uses the digital age to make a woman fall in love with him.

The Crown

A chronicle of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Hollywood

Aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.

The Witcher

Geralt struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Outer Banks

A teenager enlists his friends to hunt for a treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

A team survival competition pits contestants in a series of activities in a race around the globe.

Hanna

A young girl with extraordinary skills attempts to evade the pursuit of an off-book CIA agent.

Modern Love

Some of the most beloved stories from the New York Times column of the same name.

Upload

A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.

Homecoming

A caseworker at a facility that helps soldiers transition to civilian life leaves to start anew.

Tales from the Loop

Townspeople live above `The Loop’, a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A housewife living comfortably in the 1950s changes everything to pursue a newly discovered talent.

The Expanse

A detective’s search for a missing heiress in space coincides with the destruction of a freighter.

Bosch

A tenacious homicide detective works to solve crimes in the Hollywood Division of Los Angeles.

Hunters

Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Up-and-coming CIA analyst Jack Ryan is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time.

Love Victor

Teenager Victor adjusts to a new school and struggles with his sexual orientation.

Ramy

Egyptian-American Ramy is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Mrs. America

True story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the backlash.

Little Fires Everywhere

The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter.

The Handmaid's Tale

Series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

High Fidelity

Brooklyn record-store owner Rob revisits her past relationships through music and pop culture.

Normal People

Marianne and Connell come from different backgrounds but weave in and out of each other’s lives.

Taste the Nation

Padma Lakshmi travels across the United States, exploring rich and diverse food cultures.

The Great

An anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia during the comedic rise of Catherine the Great.

Castle Rock

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse.

Looking for Alaska

After an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his boarding school friends struggle to pick up the pieces.

Search Party

Four 20-somethings come together after a former college acquaintance mysteriously disappears.

Love Life

Darby Carter embarks on a journey from first to lasting love.

Doom Patrol

A team of traumatised and downtrodden superheroes work together to investigate weird phenomena.

Legendary

Voguing teams, called “Houses,” compete in dance challenges and showcase fashions.

Expecting Amy

Following Amy Schumer as she struggles with her pregnancy in preparation for her comedy special.

The Vow

NXIVM participants share claims of both profound transformation and devastating abuse.

Little Voice

A performer struggles to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and family issues.

Trying

All Jason and Nikki want is a baby, but it’s the one thing they just can’t have.

Central Park

A dedicated family of Central Park caretakers become world saviours.

The Morning Show

An inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

Video game developers engage in hard-fought battles in the workplace.

Star Trek: Picard

Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard steps into the next chapter of his life. chapter of his life.

The Good Fight

A financial scam forces Diane Lockhart and her goddaughter to join Lucca Quinn at a top law firm.

Star Trek: Discovery

The crew of the USS Discovery explores new worlds and civilizations.

The Twilight Zone

Jordan Peele hosts and narrates tales of science fiction, fantasy and the occult.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

A support crew serves on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

Why Women Kill

Three women living in three different decades must each deal with infidelity in their marriages.