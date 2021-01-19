Night Stalker Trial, San Francisco, USA – Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock (6567319a) Richard Ramirez, center, with attorneys, Randall Martin, right, and Daro Inouye, left, in a San Francisco courtroom . Ramirez was convicted of 13 sex slayings the mid-1980s Night Stalker Trial, San Francisco, USA

Jennifer Halper
Comments

Night Stalker The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Photo by John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy — 'Law & Order'
1
‘Law & Order’ Prepares to Say Goodbye to Jack McCoy With Touching Promo
Alex, Ed, and Suzanne miss the final Jeopardy! clue about Johnny Cash's 'I Walk the Line'
2
Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Stumps Wildcard Players With a Single Letter
Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis in 'Transplant' Season 3 finale
3
‘Transplant’ Finale, ‘Gospel Live,’ TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar, Ranking Super Bowl Ads
Criminal Minds series finale - AJ Cook - Why Shemar Moore Didn't Return Morgan
4
Will Shemar Moore Return to ‘Criminal Minds’? ‘All I Need Is an Invitation’
Arianne Zucker at the Daytime Emmys
5
Arianne Zucker Holds Press Conference Amid ‘Days of Our Lives’ Lawsuit (VIDEO)