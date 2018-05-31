ER
Warner Bros.
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Nicole Curtis Returns to HGTV With a New Season of ‘Rehab Addict’
2
Why ‘Chicago P.D.’ Killed off Reid — How It Set up Voight’s Season 13 Storyline
3
‘Friends & Neighbors’ Finale, Bono’s Musical Autobiography, a Cole Porter Classic, Lester Holt Signs Off from ‘Nightly News’
4
Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Prison Release as Savannah Fires Back at Shocking Trump Rumors
5
Joy Reid Reveals New Show and Talks ‘New Chapter’ After MSNBC Firing