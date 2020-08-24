lucifer-season-5b-amenadiel-father
John P. Fleenor/Netflix
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Winners Speak Out About Prizes, Taxes & More
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Real Estate Agent Wins $67,000 on Easy Puzzle
3
9 Forgotten PBS Masterpiece TV Series & Movies
4
Deborah Norville Sets Exit at ‘Inside Edition’ After 30 Years
5
How ‘The X-Files’ Inspired David Duchovny to Join ‘Secrets Declassified’