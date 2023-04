1

‘American Idol’: Did Your Favorites Make the Top 24?

2

Kelly Ripa Chimes In on T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Scandal

3

Michael Lerner Dies: ‘Glee,’ ‘Clueless’ & ‘Elf’ Actor Was 81

4

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brian Henegar Reacts to ‘SNL’ Joke About Him

5

‘Succession’: What Did You Think of [Spoiler]’s Fate?