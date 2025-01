1

Titus Welliver Moves on From ‘Bosch’ in Possible ‘Equalizer’ Spinoff

2

What Does Fern Know? ‘The Way Home’ Team Breaks Down Kat’s Meeting

3

‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan on That Major Cliffhanger & What’s Next for Season 8

4

Could Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Host an HGTV Show Together?

5

Donald Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: How to Watch, Performers & More Details