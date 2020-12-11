JESSENIA
ABC/Craig Sjodin
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Speak Out After ‘Worst Final Question Ever’
2
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Gives New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Update
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Contestant’s Stunning Link to Question
4
‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Joins ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4 in Crime Boss Role
5
What Happened to Rosemary Sinclair? ‘We Were Liars’ Character Death Explained