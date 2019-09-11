Into the Light
Cliff Lipson/CBS
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Valerie Mahaffey Dies: ‘Young Sheldon’ & ‘Northern Exposure’ Star Was 71
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Explains What Happened After Disastrous Loss
3
‘Doctor Who’ Surprises With Regeneration — [Spoiler] Is New Doctor
4
‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Gets Major Update — What to Expect
5
‘M*A*S*H’s Alan Alda & More Costars Pay Tribute to Loretta Swit