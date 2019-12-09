2020 Oscars Hosts, Lin-Manuel Miranda

1

‘The Price Is Right’: Expert Explains Where Plinko Players Go Wrong

2

Angela Bassett Thought Her ‘9-1-1’ Character Was the One Dying: ‘Is It Me?’

3

Nature TV (Penguins and the Making of ‘The Americas), Alan Cumming Gets Animated on ‘Doctor Who,’ Titus Welliver on ‘Equalizer,’ High Flying ‘Rehearsal’

4

‘X-Files’ Reboot Gets Exciting Update for Fans of Gillian Anderson’s Scully

5

‘RHOC’ Alum Lydia McLaughlin’s Brother Fatally Shot by Police