1

‘AGT’: Who’s In the Grand Final & Who Got Eliminated?

2

Why Jesse Lee Soffer’s Wes Isn’t the Typical Agent on ‘FBI: International’

3

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Scoop: Soap Casting New Actress After Luna’s Arrest

4

‘Alf’ Star Benji Gregory’s Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

5

Meet Dermot Mulroney’s Chief Pascal in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 13 Premiere Photos