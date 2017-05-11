THE SOPRANOS – Nancy Marchand
HBO
From TV Guide Magazine
Crime, Comedy & Convenience Stores: Unwrapping Hulu's 'Deli Boys' With the Cast
Cupcakes, corndogs…and cocaine?! Two brothers find themselves in a hilarious pickle when they inherit an unseemly bodega biz in Hulu’s new comedy Deli Boys. Find out how The Sopranos and Real Housewives of Orange County influenced the cast. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘General Hospital’ Introduces Adrian Anchondo as Mysterious Marco
2
How Much Do ‘American Idol’ Contestants Get Paid for Being on Show?
3
Gwen Stefani Under Fire for Tucker Carlson & ‘The Chosen’ Reaction
4
Dean Norris Teases ‘Edgier’ & ‘More Intense’ ‘Organized Crime’ on Peacock
5
Cynthia Watros Talks Nina & Ava’s Frenemy-ship on ‘General Hospital’