Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Twenty-four men started on The Golden Bachelorette. Enamored with Joan Vassos‘ poise, vibrant personality, and story, they all had one goal in mind — to find love with the woman they all traveled to the Bachelor mansion to meet.

Yet, only one man will become Joan’s winner. For ten senior suitors, their time with Joan has run out.

The first elimination was fairly easy. The 61-year-old Maryland native hadn’t truly gotten to know every single suitor. But after the second week, Joan’s decisions only got harder.

From a swoonworthy ’80s prom to a talent show, the Sunset Years studs were all about a good time. Hey, fan-favorite Jack even proved he was the life of the Bachelor mansion with all of his cannonballs into the pool. Unfortunately, his adorable sock puppet performance at the talent showcase wasn’t enough to keep him in the competition.

From Pascal stressing out about not having enough closet room, an almost-fight because of snoring, and men realizing they can’t be on the top bunk because they need to get up to use the restroom during the night, these delightful contestants are must-watch TV.

Alas, as much as we want them to, they can’t all stick around. So, find out who Joan has let go so far. Have any of your favorites gone home yet?

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC