1

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has ‘Tough’ Miss on $100,000 Jackpot – Viewers React

2

First Look at ‘Supernatural’s Richard Speight Jr. on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

3

‘GH’ Writers Reveal Their Vision for ‘Volatile & Sexy’ Port Charles

4

Joy Behar Gets Emotional Over Mother’s Story on ‘Finding Your Roots’

5

‘Rivals’ Returning for Season 2: Everything We Know So Far