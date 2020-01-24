This Is Us – Season 4

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Justin Hartley as Kevin in This Is Us - Season 4 - 'A Hell of a Week: Part Two'

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey
1
‘Doctor Odyssey’ Ends as Cast Options Expire
Kang Ae-sim and Jo Yu-ri in 'Squid Game' Season 3
2
Which ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Death Was the Most Heartbreaking?
(from left) Jeopardy! players Klay Frappier, Rocco Graziano, and Michelle Argulles, on June 27
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying Same Thing After Close-Fought Game
Megyn Kelly, Jeff Bezos
4
Megyn Kelly Makes Blunt Jeff Bezos Observation After Lauren Sanchez Wedding
Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Melissa Fumero as Birdie in 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Season 1 Episode 12, 'The Fallow Period'
5
‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ Canceled, Won’t Move to Peacock