1

‘Outlander’ Aftershow: Sam Heughan on Jamie ‘Losing a Lot’ in Episode 2 (VIDEO)

2

‘Magnum P.I.’ to End With Season 5 on NBC: Cast Reacts to Cancellation

3

Playing ‘Righteous’ Games, Pride Coverage on Hulu, ‘Joe Pickett’ on the Hunt, Keyshia Cole’s Musical Story

4

These Are The Best Shows Canceled This Year (So Far)

5

‘FROM’ Finale Sneak Peek Takes Harold Perrineau Back to the Beginning