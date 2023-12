1

‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr Exits HGTV Series After 19 Seasons

2

‘Agatha Christie’: Lucy Worsley Digs Into the ‘Mystery Queen’ With New Series

3

What’s Coming & Going From Max in December 2023

4

‘Harry Wild’ Renewed for Season 3 at Acorn TV

5

‘The Golden Bachelor:’ Gerry Turner & His Final Rose Recipient Open Up About the Show