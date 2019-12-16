COURTNEY
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
