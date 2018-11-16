thanksgiving 1

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

thanksgiving 1

Hulu/CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel of fortune contestant keith upton on 3/27/2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Wins $120,000 on ‘Easy’ Puzzle After Ryan Seacrest Snafu
Erin & Ben Napier and Jenny & Dave Marrs
2
HGTV Viewers Don’t Like Big Change Network Has Made
Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree and Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree in 'Beyond the Gates' Season 1 Episode 5
3
‘Beyond the Gates’ Ratings: How Is New Soap Outperforming ‘GH’?
Rhea Perlman in Mid-Century Modern
4
Three Men and Linda Lavin in ‘Mid-Century Modern,’ Black Actors Who Became ‘Number One,’ Parents in the ‘Drag Race,’ NCAA’s Pivotal Weekend
Christina Haack and Josh Hall
5
HGTV’s Christina Haack Calls Out Ex Josh Hall Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactic