TCA19_Lodge 49_3849

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Lodge 49's Wyatt Russell and Sonya Cassidy

Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Signage is seen during the HGTV's
1
HGTV Announces Show Renewal Amid Shocking Cancellations
Wheel of Fortune contestant Gerard Amento solving the Bonus Round puzzle on October 16, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Wife Cries After Stunning $63,000 Win
Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 14
3
Toya Turner Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ After One Season as Kiana Cook
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Rocco Graziano, Kiley Campbell, and Janis Raye on June 26, 2025
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Wins on Runaway Game After Princess Diana Stumper
Joy Behar and Daughter
5
Joy Behar Tried to Set Up Her Daughter With ‘The View’s Stage Manager