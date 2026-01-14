Targaryen Family Tree: Every Generation From the ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon, and Game of Thrones
HBO

There is no television family tree more complicated than that of the Targaryens, and things just got even more complicated with HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Set around 70 years after House of the Dragon and 90 years before Game of Thrones, this new series will focus on Dunk (Peter Claffey) as he enters a tourney with the wish to be a fearless knight. On his journey, he meets a handful of Targaryens who will impact the course of his life.

With the Targaryens being prone to marrying their cousins, uncles, and even siblings, it can be hard to keep track of how all of these characters are related. Here, we break down the Targaryen family tree as seen in the centuries-spanning HBO fantasy realm. Use it as your guide throughout A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which kicks off this Sunday, January 18, on HBO.

Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)
HBO

Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

Parents: Siblings Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen.

Siblings: Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Spouses: Queen Aemma Arryn (deceased, played by Sian Brooke), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke)

Children: Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Baelon (stillborn) with Aemma; Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Daeron with Alicent.

Cousins: Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)
HBO

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)

Parents: King Viserys I Targaryen (deceased, played by Paddy Considine) and Queen Aemma Arryn (deceased, played by Sian Brooke); stepmother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Siblings: Baelon (stillborn), half-siblings Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron.

Spouses: 2nd cousin Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan); uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Children: Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Lucerys (deceased, played by Elliot Grihault), and Joffrey Velaryon (Oscar Eskinazi) with Laenor (Ryan Corr‘s Harwin Strong is implied to be their biological father); Aegon “The Younger” and Viserys II with Daemon (their third child and first daughter together, Visenya, was stillborn); stepdaughters/cousins Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell).

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)
HBO

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Parents: Siblings Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen

Siblings: Viserys I Targaryen

Spouses: First cousin once removed Laena Velaryon (deceased, played by Nanna Blondell); niece Rhaenyra Targaryen

Children: Baela and Rhaena Targaryen with Laena; Aegon “The Younger,” Viserys II, and Visenya (stillborn) with Rhaenyra; stepsons/great-nephews Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey; Laena and Daemon’s third child died with Laena during childbirth.

Cousins: Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Harry Collett and Oscar Eskinazi in House of the Dragon

Brothers Jacaerys (Harry Collett) & Joffrey Velaryon (Oscar Eskinazi)

Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon; it’s heavily implied that the late Harwin Strong is their biological father, not Laenor

Grandparents: Princess Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon (paternal); Viserys I Targaryen and Aemma Arryn (maternal)

Siblings: Luke (deceased); half-siblings Aegon “The Younger,” Viserys II, and Visenya (deceased); stepsisters Baela and Rhaena. As Daemon’s daughters, Baela and Rhaena are also their cousins.

Betrothals: Jace is betrothed to stepsister/cousin Baela; Luke was betrothed to Rhaena before his death.

Viserys’ children with Alicent Hightower are their uncles and aunt. 

Sisters Baela (Bethany Antonia) & Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell)
HBO

Sisters Baela (Bethany Antonia) & Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell)

Parents: Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon; stepmother Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Grandparents: Princess Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon (maternal); Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen (paternal)

Siblings: Half-siblings Aegon “The Younger,” Viserys II, and Visenya (deceased); stepbrothers Jace, Luke (deceased), and Joffrey. As Rhaenyra’s sons, Jace and Joffrey are also their 2nd cousins.

Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best)
HBO

Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best)

Parents: Prince Aemon Targaryen and Jocelyn Baratheon

Grandparents: Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

First Cousins: Viserys I Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen

Spouses: Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

Children: Laenor and Laena Velaryon (deceased); Rhaenys and Corlys believe Laenor is dead after he faked his death in Season 1 with the help of Rhaenyra.

Grandchildren: Jace, Luke, and Joffrey Velaryon (from Laenor); Baela and Rhaena Targaryen (from Laena)

Cousins: Viserys and Daemon Targaryen

Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney)
HBO

Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney)

Parents: King Viserys I Targaryen (deceased) and Queen Alicent Hightower

Grandparents: Otto Hightower (maternal); Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen (paternal)

Siblings: Helaena, Aemond and Daeron Targaryen; half-sister Rhaenyra Targaryen

Spouses: Younger sister Helaena

Children: Twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera

Aegon is also the uncle of Jacaerys, Lucerys (deceased) and Joffrey Velaryon.

Phia Saban in House of the Dragon
HBO

Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban)

Parents: King Viserys I Targaryen (deceased) and Queen Alicent Hightower

Grandparents: Otto Hightower (maternal); Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen (paternal)

Siblings: Aegon, Aemond and Daeron Targaryen; half-sister Rhaenyra Targaryen

Spouses: Brother Aegon

Children: Twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera

Helaena is also the aunt of Jacaerys, Lucerys (deceased), and Joffrey Velaryon.

Ewan Mitchell in House of the Dragon
HBO

Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell)

Parents: King Viserys I Targaryen (deceased) and Queen Alicent Hightower

Grandparents: Otto Hightower (maternal); Baelon and Alyssa Targaryen (paternal)

Siblings: Aegon, Helaena, and Daeron Targaryen; half-sister Rhaenyra Targaryen

Spouses: None

Children: None

Aemond is also the uncle of Jacaerys, Lucerys (deceased), and Joffrey Velaryon.

Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen (Bertie Carvel)
HBO

Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen (Bertie Carvel)

Parents: King Daeron II Targaryen and Princess Myriah Martell

Siblings: Baelor, Aerys I, Rhaegel, Maekar I Targaryen

Spouses: Jena Dondarrion

Children: Valarr, Matarys 

Valarr Targaryen (Oscar Morgan)
HBO

Valarr Targaryen (Oscar Morgan)

Parents: Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Siblings: Matarys

Spouses: Kiera of Tyrosh

Children: None

Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell)
HBO

Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell)

Parents: King Daeron II Targaryen and Princess Myriah Martell

Siblings: Baelor, Aerys I, Rhaegel

Spouses: Dyanna Dayne

Children: Daeron, Aerion, Aemon, Aegon, Daella, and Rhae Targaryen

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 13: Henry Ashton attends the world premiere of
Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

Daeron “The Drunken” Targaryen (Henry Ashton)

Parents: Maekar Targaryen and Dyanna Dayne

Siblings: Aerion, Aemon, Aegon, Daella, and Rhae Targaryen

Spouses: None

Children: None

Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen (Finn Bennett)
HBO

Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen (Finn Bennett)

Parents: Maekar Targaryen and Dyanna Dayne

Siblings: Daeron, Aemon, Aegon, Daella, and Rhae Targaryen

Spouses: None

Children: None

Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan)
HBO

Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan)

Parents: Maekar I Targaryen and Dyanna Dayne

Siblings: Daeron, Aerion, Daella, Aegon, Rhae Targaryen

Spouses: None

Children: None

Aemon is the great-great uncle of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as well as the great-great-great uncle of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (​​Dexter Sol Ansell)
HBO

Aegon “Egg” Targaryen (​​Dexter Sol Ansell)

Parents: Maekar Targaryen and Dyanna Dayne

Siblings: Daeron, Aemon, Daella, and Rhae 

Spouses: None

Children: None

Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul)
HBO

Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul)

Parents: Siblings Jaehaerys II Targaryen and Shaera Targaryen

Siblings: Rhaella Targaryen

Spouses: Sister Rhaella Targaryen 

Children: Rhaegar (Wilfred Scolding), Shaena (stillborn), Daeron (stillborn), Aegon (stillborn), Jaehaerys (stillborn), Viserys (Harry Lloyd), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke)

Aerys is the grandfather of Jon Snow. 

Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilfred Scolding)
HBO

Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilfred Scolding)

Parents: Siblings Aerys II Targaryen and Rhaella Targaryen

Siblings: Shaena (stillborn), Daeron (stillborn), Aegon (stillborn), Jaehaerys (stillborn), Viserys, Daenerys 

Spouses: Princess Elia Martell, Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi)

Children: Rhaenys (deceased), Aegon (deceased), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington)

Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd)
HBO

Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd)

Parents: Siblings Aerys II Targaryen and Rhaella Targaryen

Siblings: Rhaegar, Shaena (stillborn), Daeron (stillborn), Aegon (stillborn), Jaehaerys (stillborn), Daenerys 

Spouses: None

Children: None

Viserys is the uncle of Jon Snow. 

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
HBO

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

Parents: Siblings Aerys II Targaryen and Rhaella Targaryen

Siblings: Rhaegar, Shaena (stillborn), Daeron (stillborn), Aegon (stillborn), Jaehaerys (stillborn), Viserys

Spouses: Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa)

Children: Rhaego (stillborn)

Daenerys is the aunt and lover of Jon Snow. 

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington)
HBO

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington)

Parents: Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark

Siblings: Half-siblings Rhaenys (deceased) and Aegon (deceased); raised alongside Robb (Richard Madden), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson).

Spouses: None

Children: None

Brynden “The Three Eyed Raven” Rivers (Max von Sydow)
HBO

Brynden “The Three Eyed Raven” Rivers (Max von Sydow)

Parents: Aegon IV Targaryen, Melissa Blackwood

Siblings: Half sibling to Daeron II Targaryen

Spouses: None

Children: None

Brynden is the half-great-uncle of Baelor, Aerys I, Rhaegel and Maekar I Targaryen. 

