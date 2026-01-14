Targaryen Family Tree: Every Generation From the ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe

There is no television family tree more complicated than that of the Targaryens, and things just got even more complicated with HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Set around 70 years after House of the Dragon and 90 years before Game of Thrones, this new series will focus on Dunk (Peter Claffey) as he enters a tourney with the wish to be a fearless knight. On his journey, he meets a handful of Targaryens who will impact the course of his life.

With the Targaryens being prone to marrying their cousins, uncles, and even siblings, it can be hard to keep track of how all of these characters are related. Here, we break down the Targaryen family tree as seen in the centuries-spanning HBO fantasy realm. Use it as your guide throughout A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which kicks off this Sunday, January 18, on HBO.