shameless gallery then lip

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

shameless gallery then lip

Showtime

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside 'Suits LA': Stephen Amell Talks Ted Black's Secret Side

Looks like Stephen Amell has hit another bullseye. After eight seasons as superhero Oliver Queen on The CW‘s Arrow, he’s playing a straight shooter of a different kind in Suits LA, NBC‘s new California-set spinoff of Suits, the beloved USA legal dramedy. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley
1
Judge in Julie Chrisley Case Made Mistake Over Her Resentencing
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks Out After Dramatic Amy Schneider Matchup
Daniel Sunjata and Kaitlin Olson in 'High Potential'
3
Ask Matt: ‘High Potential’s Early Exit, Spinning Off ‘Blue Bloods’ & More
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 13
4
‘NCIS’ Brings Back Old Enemy and Enlists Franchise to Help McGee
Amy Schneider
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Addresses Shock ‘JIT’ Defeat