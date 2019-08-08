shameless gallery then lip
Showtime
From TV Guide Magazine
Inside 'Suits LA': Stephen Amell Talks Ted Black's Secret Side
Looks like Stephen Amell has hit another bullseye. After eight seasons as superhero Oliver Queen on The CW‘s Arrow, he’s playing a straight shooter of a different kind in Suits LA, NBC‘s new California-set spinoff of Suits, the beloved USA legal dramedy. Read the story now on TV Insider.
