1

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Player Who ‘Absolutely Wrecked the Competition’

2

Vanna White ‘Wants Huge Pay Raise’ to Stay at ‘Wheel of Fortune’

3

Tom Brittney Talks Will’s Downward Spiral in ‘Grantchester’ Season 8

4

Rosie O’Donnell Shares Madonna Health Update Following Hospitalization

5

A Different Capt. Kirk, ABC Plays Games, Returns of ‘Witcher’ and ‘Warrior,’ ‘Other Two’ Finale