Do New ‘NCIS: Origins’ Photos Answer Finale Question About Randy’s Future?

At the end of NCIS: Origins Season 1, it seemed like Randy’s (Caleb Foote) future with the team could be up in the air. But as showrunner David J. North had promised, he is back in Season 2, and new photos from the second episode, airing on Tuesday, October 21, show he’s still very much in the field with the team.

In “Who by Fire,” CBS teases, the team must determine if a college swimmer whose body washed up on the beach was murdered. Also, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) prepares for his first interrogation. Check out the photos below for a look at Gibbs, Franks (Kyle Schmid), Randy, Lenora (Lori Petty), and Temét (Julian Black Antelope) at the crime scene. Not pictured: Lala (Mariel Molino), whose fate after the finale-ending car accident, has yet to be revealed. But that doesn’t necessarily mean she died, just that CBS doesn’t want to spoil what happens to her.

In the Season 1 finale, Randy approached Regional Director Ron Barrett (Toby Huss) about wondering if, after a few close calls and with a young son, “a desk job could be a good long-term goal.” But rather than just offer some advice like Randy had asked, Ron told him, “Talk like that makes me question whether you should be in the field at all. You’re out there with your team’s lives in your hands. It’s no place for doubts.” Uh-oh!

By the end of the season, “Randy has grown on Gibbs. He’s earned Gibbs’ trust,” Stowell told TV Insider after the finale. “I think Gibbs is so pragmatic, though, that if somebody doesn’t have it, if you’re not ready, if you’re not there mentally, then you need to go take care of you. You need to not do this job because just like when he was down range in Kuwait or in Panama, you have to be able to trust the guy next to you and fight for the guy next to you. That’s what it’s all about. So if you’re not willing to do that, you do need to step aside. That’s your own duty.”

Gibbs wouldn’t look down on Randy, should he decide field work isn’t for him, but, Stowell continued, “It’s not probably what he would want because then you’re dealing with somebody new and somebody unknown and change is never great when it comes to a profession of high pressure and danger. But it happens. And when it happens, you have to deal with it. People retire, God forbid that you would lose one of your teammates in the line of fire, but there will be changes along the way. The team will not always remain the same. And so it’s not ideal, but Randy wouldn’t lose any respect from Gibbs for making that choice.”

And North had told us, “there’s going to be plenty of Randy” in Season 2. These photos seem to help prove just that. Scroll down to check them out, then head to the comments section with what you want to see this season.

NCIS: Origins, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 9/8c, CBS