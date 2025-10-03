Do New ‘NCIS: Origins’ Photos Answer Finale Question About Randy’s Future?

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2 'Who by Fire'
Warrick Page/CBS

NCIS: Origins

At the end of NCIS: Origins Season 1, it seemed like Randy’s (Caleb Foote) future with the team could be up in the air. But as showrunner David J. North had promised, he is back in Season 2, and new photos from the second episode, airing on Tuesday, October 21, show he’s still very much in the field with the team.

In “Who by Fire,” CBS teases, the team must determine if a college swimmer whose body washed up on the beach was murdered. Also, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) prepares for his first interrogation. Check out the photos below for a look at Gibbs, Franks (Kyle Schmid), Randy, Lenora (Lori Petty), and Temét (Julian Black Antelope) at the crime scene. Not pictured: Lala (Mariel Molino), whose fate after the finale-ending car accident, has yet to be revealed. But that doesn’t necessarily mean she died, just that CBS doesn’t want to spoil what happens to her.

In the Season 1 finale, Randy approached Regional Director Ron Barrett (Toby Huss) about wondering if, after a few close calls and with a young son, “a desk job could be a good long-term goal.” But rather than just offer some advice like Randy had asked, Ron told him, “Talk like that makes me question whether you should be in the field at all. You’re out there with your team’s lives in your hands. It’s no place for doubts.” Uh-oh!

By the end of the season, “Randy has grown on Gibbs. He’s earned Gibbs’ trust,” Stowell told TV Insider after the finale. “I think Gibbs is so pragmatic, though, that if somebody doesn’t have it, if you’re not ready, if you’re not there mentally, then you need to go take care of you. You need to not do this job because just like when he was down range in Kuwait or in Panama, you have to be able to trust the guy next to you and fight for the guy next to you. That’s what it’s all about. So if you’re not willing to do that, you do need to step aside. That’s your own duty.”

Philip Winchester to Recur as Franks' Brother in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2
Gibbs wouldn’t look down on Randy, should he decide field work isn’t for him, but, Stowell continued, “It’s not probably what he would want because then you’re dealing with somebody new and somebody unknown and change is never great when it comes to a profession of high pressure and danger. But it happens. And when it happens, you have to deal with it. People retire, God forbid that you would lose one of your teammates in the line of fire, but there will be changes along the way. The team will not always remain the same. And so it’s not ideal, but Randy wouldn’t lose any respect from Gibbs for making that choice.”

And North had told us, “there’s going to be plenty of Randy” in Season 2. These photos seem to help prove just that. Scroll down to check them out, then head to the comments section with what you want to see this season.

NCIS: Origins, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 9/8c, CBS

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Franks (Kyle Schmid)

Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Randy (Caleb Foote) and Franks are first on the scene

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Gibbs (Austin Stowell) approaches the crime scene

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Are Gibbs and Randy talking about the case or something personal?

Lori Petty as Doctor Lenora Friedman, Julian Black Antelope as Chief Medical Examiner Temét Téngalkat, and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

What do Lenora (Lori Petty) and Temét (Julian Black Antelope) notice on the body?

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Looks like Gibbs and Randy have joined the others just in time for a report

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 2
Warrick Page/CBS

Franks and Gibbs look to Randy — did he notice something at the scene?

NCIS: Origins




