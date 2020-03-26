‘Manifest’: Michaela & Zeke’s Wedding Day Arrives As His Death Date Approaches (PHOTOS)

The Stone family (+ TJ) can do things together other than solve Callings.

Zeke (Matt Long) has decided to live — instead of just staying alive — as he faces his final days, and that means we’re getting a Manifest wedding.

At the end of Episode 11, he proposed to Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and she accepted, and based on the promo for “Call Sign,” we’ll be seeing the ceremony. (However, something could always go wrong before they can exchange their vows and say “I do.”)

Watch the video below to see what else is in store in the penultimate episode of the season, including … a plane exploding?!

Also in this episode, Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) gets help in protecting herself from the Major. Plus, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) try to get a confession from the trio of meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela.

Zeke only has days left to live. Will they find the answers in time to save him? #Manifest pic.twitter.com/J6xPGEh45f — Manifest (@NBCManifest) March 26, 2020

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC