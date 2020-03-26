‘Manifest’: Michaela & Zeke’s Wedding Day Arrives As His Death Date Approaches (PHOTOS)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Call Sign
Will Hart/NBC
Josh Dallas Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Ben Stone
Will Hart/NBC

It’s nice to see a Stone smiling.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Cal Jack Messina
Will Hart/NBC

Cal (Jack Messina)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Ben Josh Dallas
Will Hart/NBC

Ben (Josh Dallas)

Parveen Kaur Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Saanvi
Giovanni Ruffino/NBC

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Grace TJ
Will Hart/NBC

The Stone family (+ TJ) can do things together other than solve Callings.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Michaela Zeke Mother
Will Hart/NBC

How much has Zeke (Matt Long) told his mother?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Olive TJ
Giovanni Ruffino/NBC

Olive (Luna Blaise) and TJ (Garrett Wareing)

Jack Messina Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Cal
Giovanni Ruffino/NBC

Cal, before the wedding

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Jared Drea
Giovanni Ruffino/NBC

Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Grace Ben
Giovanni Ruffino/NBC

The guests at the wedding

Zeke (Matt Long) has decided to live — instead of just staying alive — as he faces his final days, and that means we’re getting a Manifest wedding.

At the end of Episode 11, he proposed to Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and she accepted, and based on the promo for “Call Sign,” we’ll be seeing the ceremony. (However, something could always go wrong before they can exchange their vows and say “I do.”)

Watch the video below to see what else is in store in the penultimate episode of the season, including … a plane exploding?!

Also in this episode, Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) gets help in protecting herself from the Major. Plus, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) try to get a confession from the trio of meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the preparations for the wedding and more.

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC

