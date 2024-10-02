‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Relationship Updates: Which Couples Got Engaged?

Lauren Dehollogne
Comments
Garrett Hoseman and Taylor Krause of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7
Spoiler Alert
Adam Rose / Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 7.]

The pods opened and closed with just enough time in between for another round of drama, awkwardness, and love at first sound to take place. This time, the experience touched down in D.C., and some interesting players entered the pods. Going into Season 7, Love Is Blind truly has the formula down.

The first six episodes showed the initial pod connection and the getaway to Mexico, or at least for most. Relationships were formed, and many got engaged, leading to the moment when they got to see their love for the first time. For some, the transition unlocked a new door into the world of intimacy, while others struggled.

So, who is still together after Episode 6? Here’s a full breakdown of the Love Is Blind Season 7 relationships.

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 7-9, October 9, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 10-11, October 16, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 12, October 23, Netflix

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Hannah and Nick

Status: Engaged

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka were bound to be one of the more dramatic couples from the get-go. Within the first set of episodes, Hannah broke up with Nick, begged him to take her back, and and then got engaged to him.

At the same time, she was still talking to Leo Braudy, her other match.

The viewer didn’t really get to see all of their early dynamic play out in the pods. Besides, of course, their riveting interactions about their high school football and cheerleading days.

Being more focused on looks than any other couple, it was no wonder that at least one of them wasn’t that happy when they saw each other in person.

Nick not having pronounced muscles and a bigger frame made Hannah feel like he misrepresented himself. He always said he used to be a kicker, right?

Their Mexico getaway took a turn when Hannah got the ick from his duck race. This wishy-washy couple had sex (at least three times), even though Nick didn’t want to share that with the group (tough luck with this crowd), and seemed to be working through their problems.

Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Brittany and Leo

Status: Split

Somehow involved in the Hannah and Nick love triangle (okay, square), Leo and Brittany Wisniewski tried to establish their own separate connection.

Leo constantly talked about how rich he was in the pods, and Brittany was open about how he liked a man to pay her way.

So, when the two of them decided to get engaged, it was a little odd, especially after Leo tried to convince Hannah to keep an open mind about their relationship and practically begged her to marry him.

Luckily for him, he was able to get Brittany to agree to get engaged after all that. The two met up in what must be one of the most awkward real-life interactions in Love Is Blind history.

The two didn’t go to Mexico with the others, and instead took a little trip on their own to Miami. Afterward, the two broke up.

Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Alex and Tim

Status: Engaged

They started out as one of the stronger connections, but their love story stumbled into some issues along the way. However, the most intense fight wasn’t picked up on camera.

It was serious enough for Tim Godbee to sleep in a separate room while in Cabo. He confronted Alex Byrd and said, “I will tell you that, when I came in here, I came with the full intention that this was probably gonna be the last conversation we ever had.”

They didn’t break up at the moment, but things still seem to be fractured between the two. They’re still engaged for now, but the next few episodes will be an endurance test for the couple.

Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Monica and Stephen

Status: Engaged

Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson quickly fell in love in the pods. This also translated into real life.

Monica was vocal about how her requirements for men were quite rigorous. The 36-year-old revealed that “something wasn’t working” and how happy she was to kind of let them slide away and embrace the Love Is Blind experience. Otherwise, she might have never met Stephen.

The former Marine-turned-electrician admitted his past regrets in the pods. A bout of intended cheating, voting for Trump, and a slew of other things. Monica mentioned not seeing things as “black and white” as before and dove right into the relationship.

The very lovey-dovey Monica admitted, “Stephen is not someone that I would, like, walk up to and be like, ‘You are the hottest guy here, and I want to, like, take off your clothes, and…’ No, he isn’t. But I think he’s the hottest guy ever because I’m in love with him.”

Monica and Stephen remain one of the strongest couples of Season 7 so far.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis on 'Love Is Blind.
Adam Rose / Netflix

Ashley and Tyler

Status: Engaged

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis are perfect for one another. They both are insisting that they will get married, and this does not feel hard to believe.

Tyler, who identifies as a protective soul, said that in Ashley’s arms he feels “safe.” In his book, that might be the highest of compliments.

Never running out of things to talk about, the duo stimulated each other intellectually and physically. Ashley was even quick to mention, “I love Tyler. Like, I told him last night, even if he weren’t my type, I would have tried to make it work. But I mean, the outside doesn’t hurt, you know?” Tyler on his end, returned that same sentiment.

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Marissa and Ramses

Status: Engaged

After one of the healthiest love triangles on Love Is Blind yet, Ramses Prashad and Marissa George came out on the other side unscathed.

Debating between going for fellow former military Bohdan Olinares and Ramses, Marissa’s heart chose Ramses.

Having dated a lot of men who were in the military, Marissa saw Bohdan as her past and more like one of her buddies instead of a potential romantic match.

She might have been right considering that Ramses and Marissa’s in-person chemistry was off-the-charts from the start.

Friend Hannah Jiles had another opinion. When they all met up in Mexico for the first time, she commented that she felt that “they literally looked like they could be twins.”

Marissa and Ramses are still going strong by the end of Episode 6 and headed for the altar.

Taylor Krause and Garrett Hoseman on 'Love Is Blind.'
Adam Rose / Netflix

Taylor and Garrett

Status: Engaged

Taylor Krause and Garrett Hoseman were the first couple to officially get engaged in Season 7. The science duo were flirting in an undecipherable language, at least to us common folks over here, and bonded over similar tattooes: a hydrogen symbol on Taylor’s wrist, and a quantum equation on the back of Garrett’s arm.

Since their introduction, the couple has basically been inseparable. Seemingly never that into other people, Taylor and Garrett connected on all levels.

Garrett believed that he would’ve never had the courage to go up to Taylor if they hadn’t met in this setting. “I would have been like, this person is too good for me,” he said. “I can’t get anywhere near that. This country bumpkin from Fredericksburg, Virginia,” which made Taylor chuckle.

For now, they are still very loved-up, engaged, and headed for marriage.

Love Is Blind

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Frank Fritz from 'American Pickers'
1
Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Star Was 60
Rob Marciano for ABC News
2
Fired ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Join CBS News
Vail Bloom on 'Y&R'
3
‘Y&R’ Star Vail Bloom Talks Heather’s Shocking Death — And Possible Return
Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Victoria Cartagena as Emily Martel — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Premiere
4
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Patrick John Flueger Loved Martel’s Death
Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes Mitchell — 'FBI: International' Season 4
5
Jesse Lee Soffer’s Wes Mitchell Meets Fly Team in ‘FBI: International’ Season 4 Promo