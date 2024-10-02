Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 7.]

The pods opened and closed with just enough time in between for another round of drama, awkwardness, and love at first sound to take place. This time, the experience touched down in D.C., and some interesting players entered the pods. Going into Season 7, Love Is Blind truly has the formula down.

The first six episodes showed the initial pod connection and the getaway to Mexico, or at least for most. Relationships were formed, and many got engaged, leading to the moment when they got to see their love for the first time. For some, the transition unlocked a new door into the world of intimacy, while others struggled.

So, who is still together after Episode 6? Here’s a full breakdown of the Love Is Blind Season 7 relationships.

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 7-9, October 9, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 10-11, October 16, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episodes 12, October 23, Netflix