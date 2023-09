ABC Cancels ‘Home Economics,’ Moves New Series ‘High Potential’ to Fall 2024

Relive These Perfect-Score Routines From ‘DWTS’

‘Simpsons’ Leads Fox’s Animation Sunday, NFL Meets ‘Toy Story’ & Gets Swifted, Heists Real and Fictional

Writers Rooms Reopening for ‘Grey’s,’ ‘9-1-1,’ & More Shows

5

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2023