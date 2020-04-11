In The-Dark-All-About-The-Benjamin-Morgan-Krantz-as-Felix-Bell-guide-dog-Brooke-Markham-as-Jess Damon

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments

IN THE DARK ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMIN MORGAN KRANTZ AS FELIX BELL GUIDE DOG BROOKE MARKHAM AS JESS DAMON

Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jonathan Jackson - 'General Hospital'
1
Jonathan Jackson Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘General Hospital’
Wheel of Fortune contestant Jeremy Frasca solving the Bouns Round puzzle on 6/6/2025
2
Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Almost Breaks Wheel & Wins $63,000
Megan Hilty and Nicole Scherzinger at the Tonys 2025
3
All 12 Tony Awards Performances, Ranked
Eliza Dushku
4
‘Buffy’ Star Eliza Dushku Speaks Out After Big Career Change
John Foster on American Idol
5
‘American Idol’s John Foster Marks Major Career Milestone