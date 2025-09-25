New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 Premiere Images Revealed (PHOTOS)

There are just a couple more weeks to wait for Grey’s Anatomy‘s long (long long long)-awaited return for Season 22, and we have been busy cobbling together each and every new clue we can find about what’s to come after that explosive cliffhanger — from dissecting cast comments to zooming in on behind-the-scenes shots for intel, the search for answers about who may or may not have died in that fireball explosion has been intense.

The first batch of photos from the new season certainly got people talking, since they seem to point to at least one possible victim. The premiere episode, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” has the following description: “After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation.”

Scroll down to see all the photos of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere that have been revealed so far, along with some thoughts on what they might tell us.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL

Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) looks blue.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KIM RAVER

As does the newly-single Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KIM RAVER, HARRY SHUM JR.

Teddy and Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) take in some news.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD

Owen (Kevin McKidd) doesn’t look so thrilled either.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KIM RAVER

How is the chief going to handle this crisis?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ELLEN POMPEO, MICAH MCNEIL

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a word with an officer outside.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ALEXIS FLOYD

Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) looks disappointed.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ALEXIS FLOYD

Here, Griffith looks worried. Could she be thinking of Lucas?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) TREVOR JACKSON, ALEXIS FLOYD

Simone has another man to worry about, with Trevor Jackson’s new character joining the surgical interns.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC

