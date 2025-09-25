Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

There are just a couple more weeks to wait for Grey’s Anatomy‘s long (long long long)-awaited return for Season 22, and we have been busy cobbling together each and every new clue we can find about what’s to come after that explosive cliffhanger — from dissecting cast comments to zooming in on behind-the-scenes shots for intel, the search for answers about who may or may not have died in that fireball explosion has been intense.

The first batch of photos from the new season certainly got people talking, since they seem to point to at least one possible victim. The premiere episode, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” has the following description: “After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation.”

Scroll down to see all the photos of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere that have been revealed so far, along with some thoughts on what they might tell us.