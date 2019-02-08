JOtxUBVhQ7mjGdGlKi4gvQ

Damian Holbrook
Comments

JOtxUBVhQ7mjGdGlKi4gvQ

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Jam Zimmerman, Matt Massie, and Rob Forrester on Wednesday, June 11, 2025
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam ‘Terrible’ Final Question About Home Depot
Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) in Countdown
2
How ‘Countdown’ Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full ‘Die Hard’
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Episode 6
3
‘The Diplomat’ Teaser Debuts Bradley Whitford as Allison Janney’s First Gentleman
Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed in 'Transplant' Season 4 Episode 5, 'Heart'
4
Heartfelt Dilemma on ‘Transplant,’ Syfy’s ‘Revival,’ Long Con on ‘Poker Face,’ Arnold’s Back in ‘FUBAR’
Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show
5
Eric Dane Gets Emotional in First Interview Since ALS Diagnosis