Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Matlock’ Star Was 66

Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’

‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Bobby’s Investigation, Buck Answering ‘Who Am I?’ & More

5

‘Alert’ First Look: ‘Every Second Counts’ for Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez