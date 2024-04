1

‘The Talk’ Hosts React to Show Being Canceled After 15 Seasons

2

Katy Perry Weighs In on Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

3

Will Max Thieriot Appear in Final ‘SEAL Team’ Season?

4

‘Golden Bachelor’: Details on Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Prenup

5

11 Banned Books That Were Adapted for TV