There’s more than one way to make a statement at a red-carpet event, and for some attendees of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, that meant going full glam and becoming instant adds to Sunday (September 15) night’s best-dressed list. For others, it was all about bringing some boldness to the sartorial selections of the evening…. for better and sometimes for worse.

Still, variety is the spice of life, so to honor those who decided to take some major risks with their fashion choices at the Emmys, here’s a look at the wildest looks of the evening.