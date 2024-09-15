The Wildest Looks of the 2024 Emmys (PHOTOS)

Quinta Brunson, Dan Levy, and Alan Cumming
There’s more than one way to make a statement at a red-carpet event, and for some attendees of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, that meant going full glam and becoming instant adds to Sunday (September 15) night’s best-dressed list. For others, it was all about bringing some boldness to the sartorial selections of the evening…. for better and sometimes for worse.

Still, variety is the spice of life, so to honor those who decided to take some major risks with their fashion choices at the Emmys, here’s a look at the wildest looks of the evening.

Nava Mau attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Baby Reindeer star had a lot of fun with this shimmering, tattered-edge red dress.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Christine Baranski attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

Who knew the Good Fight star had the inside track on the world’s shiniest gold fabric?

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzales

The Three Body Problem star opted for a baby pink sweetheart dress with a very sweeping bust and matching feather boa. 

Emily Hampshire and Bobby Berk at the The 76th Emmy Awards
Disney/Scott Kirklan

Emily Hampshire and Bobby Berk

The Schitt’s Creek star went with a take-notice two-tone pantsuit while the interior designer decided to go for an interior curtains-inspired satin suit.

Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Cristál, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Geneva Karr, Xunami Muse, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Q, Megami, Dawn and Plasma attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The stars of Drag Race 

From a Jessica Rabbit silhouette play to a futuristic shape dress to a classic Marilyn Monroe ensemble, the queens were all serving head-turner looks.

Aaron Moten attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aaron Moten

The Fallout star opted for a parade uniform-style in ravishing red.

Devery Jacobs attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs

The Reservation Dogs star went for a genre-busting tux-gown, meshing a cleanly lined jacket with a lacy skirt and embellishments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sarah Paulson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story alum broke the red-tinged mold of the evening with this royal blue stacked dress with a fun bow train.

Dan Levy attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dan Levy

The host with the most is known for his daring designs, and the Emmys was no exception, as he paired a traditional trim tuxedo with an oddly-collared shirt. 

RuPaul attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RuPaul

The Drag Race superstar brought out his inner cowboy with this ensemble.

Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

We’re getting lessons in shape work from this angelic gown.

Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

The fabric of this gown looks like it could protect the X-Files icon from extraterrestrial body snatchers.

 

Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star schooled us all on what it means to be a trend-blender with this Maleficent-meets-baby doll design.

Chris Perfetti attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Another Abbott star who went full fun was this actor, who ran with the concept of a ruffle shirt. 

Alan Cumming attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Keeping in character for his Emmy-nominated role on The Traitors, the actor wore a spirited suit with plaid overlay scarfing and a clashing pattern tie. 

